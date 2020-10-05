Produce and prosper

I concur with Heath Smart (NZ Herald, October 2) and I'm surprised our political establishment has failed to join the dots.
The surest way to drive a country to poverty is to increase

Silent seat

Terrible choice

Balls up

Rugby's ruin

Reinvention

Pier pressure

Generation gap

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Short & sweet

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.