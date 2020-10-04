They were "gassed", as the skipper put it, but they got there.

Hawke's Bay Magpies won the Ranfurly Shield with a clinical 28-9 victory at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin this afternoon.

Magpies captain Ash Dixon said Otago had his side under the pump during the first half, and the final scoreline wasn't a true reflection of the game.

"We scrambled hard and we were gassed," the hooker said.

"It was bloody tough out there."

Dixon said he was stoked to have marked his 100th game for Hawke's Bay with a Ranfurly Shield win, and invited the Magpies fans in the crowd back to his house in Dunedin to celebrate.

The hosts had plenty of ball and played in the right areas of the field, but a red card and Hawke's Bay's ability to score efficiently saw the Magpies win the Log O' Wood for the first time since 2015.

Magpies coach Mark Ozich said after making it hard for themselves with their inaccuracy, his side came back into the game by being more direct and physical, then making opportunities count.

"It wasn't our best footy, but it was still good enough on the day," Ozich said, noting Hawke's Bay were still some way off from reaching their potential.

Ozich says his team still have plenty of work to do this year, but it was important to celebrate the special victory that might never happen again for the group.

"I think we need to enjoy this, celebrate the Shield and celebrate [Ash Dixon]'s 100th for Hawke's Bay," Ozich said.

"No doubt there'll be people in the community who want to celebrate, we've just got to get that balance right."

The Magpies will arrive with the Ranfurly Shield at Hawke's Bay Airport at 10:45 am on Monday.

Otago first five Josh Ioane opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a penalty after Magpies lock Tom Parsons was caught offside

The home side had the better of the opening exchanges, and dangerous winger Jona Nareki came close to getting the game's first try but was held up.

Otago laid siege to the Hawke's Bay line, but had to settle for another penalty to double their lead in the 21st minute.

They dominated possession and territory throughout the first half, but couldn't pierce the Magpies defence.

When Hawke's Bay finally got some ball they showed just how good they can be in open play, with winger Lolagi Visinia getting on the end of a terrific team try.

Hawke's Bay winger Lolagi Visinia's third try in three starts for the province gave them the halftime lead. Photo / Getty Images

Magpies first five Lincoln McClutchie converted from the sideline to give his side an unlikely 7-6 lead in the 36th minute.

Visinia almost turned villain five minutes after the break when his forward pass under pressure gave Otago a scrum 10 metres from the tryline.

But the home side again couldn't convert pressure into points, and Hawke's Bay made them pay soon afterwards.

Halfback Folau Fakatava smartly took a quick tap from a penalty 30 metres out and held

off a couple of tacklers for a stunning individual try.

Magpies halfback Folau Fakatava was outstanding both with and without the ball. Photo / Getty Images

Josh Ioane kept Otago within touching distance with his third successful penalty kick in the 55th minute.

The home side were then very lucky to not be reduced to 14 men for the rest of the match after fullback Vilimoni Koroi tackled Hawke's Bay's Caleb Makene in the air, causing him to land on his head.

Koroi was yellow-carded though, and the Magpies immediately took advantage of the extra player with a try to lock Isaia Walker-Leawere, expertly set up by centre Stacey Ili.

Before Koroi could return, Otago openside flanker Slade McDowall was red-carded for a swinging arm which knocked Bay winger Jonah Lowe out.

It was all Magpies from then, with fullback Kurt Baker crossing for the bonus-point try late in the match.

Hawke's Bay's next Mitre 10 Cup game is against North Harbour in Albany next Saturday at 2.05pm.

Their first Ranfurly Shield defence will come the following Friday night when Northland come to play them at McLean Park in Napier.

Hawke's Bay 28 (Lolagi Visinia, Folau Fakatava, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Kurt Baker tries; Lincoln McClutchie 2/2 con, Caleb Makene 2/2 con)

Otago 9 (Josh Ioane 3/3 pen)

HT: 6-7