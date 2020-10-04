Far North firefighters are battling blaze that has burnt about two hectares of land near Ahipara.

The alarm was raised just after 12pm after reports of a fire on Ngakuroa Rd which is off Roma Rd, just before Ahipara township.

There appears to be several fires, although it's not known, at this stage, if there was one initial fire or several fires.

Firefighters from Kaitaia and Ahipara brigades are fighting the fires, with the help of two helicopters.

It's understood more firefighters are on stand by if needed.

Three houses nearby have been evacuated, more as a precaution as at this stage the flames are not putting the houses in danger. Nobody is believed to have been harmed in the fire.

Police also have road block at the bottom of Ngakuroa Rd to prevent people from getting to the site to 'help out'.

A spokesman at the scene told NZME people coming to help out could be more of a hinderance, and potential danger, than a help.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.