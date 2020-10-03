A new strut has been successfully installed on the Auckland Harbour Bridge to replace the one damaged two weeks ago - and the southbound clip-on lanes have reopened.

"The new strut is now in place, which is great progress and a significant step forward in getting the bridge fully repaired and operational again," Waka Kotahi General Manager Transport Services Brett Gliddon said.

A team of engineers still had further work to do to tension the new strut, he said.

"This key component in this process involves re-distributing the load-bearing capacity of the strut so the bridge's weight distribution is returned to its pre-incident balance.

"This will include constant monitoring to assess how the entire bridge is performing now the new strut is in place."

Waka Kotahi General Manager Transport Services Brett Gliddon during an earlier media update regarding the Auckland Harbour Bridge repairs. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The southbound clip-on lanes that were closed overnight to safely allow the work to be carried have now reopened.

Once the overnight work has been completed, three lanes will be open in each direction.

However, the bridge is still not at full capacity. Two lanes on the centre span remain closed.

Waka Kotahi is expected to make a further update later today about the timing of the next steps and the impact this will have on further lane closures in the coming days.

"That means people should continue to use public transport where they can, use the Western Ring Route instead of the Bridge and allow plenty of time for their journeys," Gliddon said.

"The Auckland Harbour Bridge is a key strategic asset and it's critical we maintain its long term structural integrity by ensuring there is no lasting damage or new strain put on it.

"We understand how disruptive and inconvenient it is for customers with the bridge operating at 75% capacity and we want to re-open all eight lanes as soon as possible."

Engineers install a temporary fix for the damaged Auckland Harbour Bridge truss on the night of September 22, 2020. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

The installation of the new strut and rebalancing of the bridge's loadbearing capacity was a "complex" operation, he said.

"Our bridge engineers, contractors and operations teams have worked extraordinarily hard over the past two weeks to come up with a solution, while also innovating and responding in real time to keep traffic moving safely around the city."

The steel strut being loaded on a truck to travel from Whangārei to Auckland. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

Gliddon said the freak event, in which a 127km/h wind gust blew a truck over and damaged the strut, was unprecedented in the bridge's 61-year history.

"Waka Kotahi thanks our customers for their patience and understanding while we work as quickly and safely possible to make a permanent repair to the bridge that will open all eight lanes."

The new strut was fabricated in Whangārei. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

