A man has died in a South Auckland sparking a homicide investigation.

Emergency services, including two ambulances, rushed to the scene in Manurewa shortly after 11pm, where attempts to revive an unresponsive male were unsuccessful.

Cordons were quickly put in place around Jellicoe Park with police cars clustered around the intersection with Hasley Rd.

Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said police were investigating the homicide and were seeking help from the public.

Advertisement

"If anyone has information which may be of assistance to police, please call Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321 and mention Operation Preston."

MORE TO COME