The many friends of British woman Emma Langley have been left shocked by her tragic death, while hiking on Mt Ruapehū.

The 37-year-old UK national had been living in Wellington and working as a senior adviser in the Ministry of Social Development's Strategy and Insights group.

"She came to us from the UK almost a year ago and quickly built an excellent professional reputation and a wide network of friends," Nic Blakeley from MSD's Strategy and Insights team said.

"This has been a terrible shock and our thoughts are with Emma's family."

Langley died last Saturday after plummeting down Mt Ruapehū in an uncontrollable slide, while taking part in an official alpine club trip.

The New Zealand Alpine Club earlier this week confirmed she was a member and had been part of a group that travelled to the North Island's highest mountain for a weekend in snowy terrain.

All those on the mountain and in the club were devastated by her death.

"The club and its members are very shaken by the event and wish to offer our love and support to all who were involved on Saturday," general manager Karen Leacock said.

An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

Leacock said the group were well prepared and equipped for a great day out in the mountains, when Langley got into an uncontrolled slide above the Tukino ski field.

Police said Langley was in a nine-strong group climbing the eastern side of the peak, traversing the Cathedral Rocks around noon on Saturday when she fell.

One of her companions climbed down to be with her, while help came.

However, strong winds meant helicopters were unable to reach her. Search and rescue teams instead moved in by foot, taking five hours to reach the scene.

Leacock said the group had good communications and were able to contact search and rescue immediately.

The injured Langley and the rest of the group were helped off the mountain by the rescue team.

Unfortunately, Langley was pronounced dead at Tukino Lodge, Leacock said.