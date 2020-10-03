Traffic is building heading into Auckland across the Harbour Bridge as motorists dash to get across before southbound lanes close at 9pm.

Traffic cameras from Waka Kotahi show a steady stream of drivers looking beat to the deadline, when the bridge will close all southbound lanes for around 12 hours. That will allow workers to repair a streel strut which was damaged in a truck crash last month.

A freak gust of wind caused two trucks to topple while travelling across the bridge.

A shiny new steel strut for a permanent fix to the Auckland Harbour Bridge is on its way from Whangārei to be installed tonight.

Advertisement

The 22.7m strut is in two pieces and has been transported on an articulated flat-bed truck on the 160km journey to the bridge.

The strut has been fabricated from NZ-made steel in Whangārei as a like-for-like replacement and has been painted to match the rest of the bridge superstructure.

On September 18, a freak, 127km/h gust of wind tipped two trucks on their side, severely damaging a load-bearing steel strut causing traffic chaos and bringing the city to a standstill.

A second bout of strong winds barrelling through the Waitematā Harbour at close to 100km/h brought more delays to motorists last Tuesday when authorities temporarily closed the bridge.

A permanent fix will be made to the damaged strut on the Auckland Harbour Bridge tonight. Photo / Dean Purcell

A temporary fix was made to the bridge on September 23 when the lower half of the strut was replaced with a section of new steel.

The permanent strut will reach from the bridge overarch to the bridge deck.

There will be reduced capacity on the bridge tonight while work is carried out.

The steel strut being loaded on a truck to travel from Whangārei to Auckland. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

The four centre lanes southbound and northbound will close at 5pm to allow the temporary strut to be removed. At 9pm the two outside southbound lanes will be closed until mid-morning tomorrow, closing all southbound traffic.

Advertisement

The southbound motorway on ramps at Esmonde Rd and Onewa Rd will also close from 8.30pm.

The only lanes to remain open on the bridge through the night are the two outside northbound lanes.

Southbound motorists are advised to use the Western Ring Route on SH16 and SH18 and allow extra time for their journey.

The forecast is for good weather overnight but if the weather is not suitable the closures and the installation will not go ahead and happen on the first available fine night.

Waka Kotahi transport services general manager Brett Gliddon said once the new strut was in place engineers would still need to jack up the bridge deck and connect the new strut as a load-bearing support for the bridge.

The new strut which has been fabricated in Whangārei. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

"This is by far the most complex part of the process because the bridge needs to be constantly monitored to see how it's responding to the new weight distribution.

Advertisement

"This re-tensioning will need to take place, possibly over several nights, which will involve all southbound lanes over the harbour bridge closing from 9pm to 5am," Gliddon said.

He was confident nothing had been left to chance.

"Checking and re-checking the weight-bearing calculations and then getting our detailed plan peer reviewed by bridge experts overseas. However, there are still many things that all need to go right on the night," Gliddon said.

He said the transport agency was grateful to motorists for the patience and support to work as quickly and safely as possible to make a permanent repair to the bridge that will open all eight lanes.