The racing industry shouldn't expect any cash injections if the National Party is elected - instead the party is promising to "bring a sense of urgency to revitalising" the sector.

National leader Judith Collins unveiled her party's election promises today at the Hawke's Bay Racing Centre with racing spokesperson Ian McKelvie.

They say, if elected, National would work with TAB, NZ On Air and the racing sector to "explore options" to promote racing and bring back Trackside Radio.

Trackside Radio was canned by the TAB in May after going into hiatus after the Covid-19 lockdown.

And it says by repealing the Resource Management Act, another election promise, it would help fast track racing infrastructure and develop "fit-for-purpose" racing facilities.

National said it would also help the $1.6 billion a year sector by developing clearer educational pathways with industry-aligned qualifications under the NZQA framework,

and "enhanced secondary-to-tertiary partnerships".

Other promises in the policy include:

• Supporting the industry to establish "centres of racing excellence".

• Include the racing industry in its proposed Primary Sector Visa, to enable fast-tracked access to skilled overseas workers.

• Implement the Racing Industry Act and ensure "appropriate appointments" are made to the boards of TAB NZ and Racing NZ who will drive the industry forward.

• Review the tax and depreciation rules for bloodstock.

• Ensure there is an opportunity for racing in its proposed New Zealand Tourism Festival.

National said "unfortunately the sector has not always received the support or acknowledgement it deserves".

But in May, Minister for Racing Winston Peters gave the racing industry a $72.5 million dollar Covid-19 emergency support package.

Other National policies have promised massive cash injections or grants - including yesterday's $105 million tourism policy - but there was no funding included in today's racing policy.

McKelvie said he wanted the industry to be "recognised as world class".

"We have the best breeders, the best trainers, the best strappers, the best jockeys and the best supporters in the world. We want to ensure they're operating in an industry that can set them up for success on the world stage.