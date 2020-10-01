Raymond Iveagh Jury has been sentenced to life in prison for the "ferocious" and "callous" murder of a man he once considered a brother.

Jury, 58, was found guilty in August of murdering Trevor Rikihana, 69, a Rotorua man and fellow member of the Rogue chapter of the Mongrel Mob, in the early hours of January 30, last year.

Today in the High Court at Rotorua Justice Paul Davison sentenced him to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.

When the sentence became clear, the public gallery erupted in shouting and barking from Jury's whanau.

Members of his family started scaling the barrier between the public gallery and the dock to touch and kiss Jury.

More guards were called in to remove the family as they pulled gang signs and swore at Justice Davison.

Once his family were removed from the courtroom, Jury turned to Justice Davison and said, "all right racist one, let's go".

Justice Davison finished the sentencing then Jury stormed out saying "f*** you s***head, f*** you all".

Prior to handing down the sentence, Justice Davison summed up the events of January 30, saying Jury strangled, violently beat and dragged Rikihana around a lawn before dumping his body on a friend's driveway.

The attack ensued at a semi-rural Owhata property after the pair became involved in a heated argument about money owed.

Though not witnessed, the attack was heard by Rikihana's niece Lauren Eketone who was at the property and heard "stomps and kicks" and her uncle pleading for his life.

Justice Davison said Rikihana was hit in the head with a hammer and, once on the ground, Jury continued to kick and stomp on Rikihana's head.

The injuries Rikihana sustained also suggested he was garroted with a towel that was later found to have his blood on it.

Justice Davison described the prolonged attack as ferocious, cruel, callous and extremely violent.

"[Rikihana's] pleas for his life to be spared were totally ignored by you as you continued to inflict fatal injuries on him.

"He was slight of stature, weighed 49kg, and was 168cm tall. He was completely unable to defend himself against you with your superior size and strength."

Justice Davison said Rikihana sustained 79 identifiable injuries, including 23 to his head and face, and 18 to his neck.

"This was a man who was in the same gang as you; a gang you describe as your true whanau, your brothers and fathers.

"You carried out this attack in a cruel and heartless fashion with a high level of brutality."

Justice Davison said Jury continued to deny the offending and showed no remorse for the impact it had had on others.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, Rikihana's sister described Jury as a "coward" and "despicable".

"My brother suffered a horrific death.

"I will miss my brother immensely, I know he was no angel and I may not have agreed with the decisions he made in his life but I loved him.

"I am devastated by what's happened. My whanau will continue to love each other and support each other to get through this. My brother's legacy will go on.

"You called him your brother. He was not your brother, he was my brother."

During the trial, the Crown argued Jury carried out the "prolonged violent attack" with "murderous intent".

However, Jury's lawyer Bill Nabney said it was now-deceased gang member Rex Maney who was responsible for the fatal blows.

In his closing arguments, Nabney said the text from Maney that Jury received on the morning of January 30 saying "the old c***'s dead" was "quite telling" in his involvement.

The jury trying him returned the verdict after six hours of deliberation.