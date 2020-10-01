A car smashed into Awakeri Store this morning, injuring one person and badly damaging the building.

A police media spokeswoman said police were notified of the single-vehicle crash, on State Highway 30, Awakeri, about 5.25am.

Photos show significant damage to the outer wall and windows of the Awakeri Store, as well as the vehicle, and a damaged post box.

A car left the road and crashed into Awakeri Store. Photo / Supplied

Da Silva Autos owner David Da Silva, based next door to Awakeri Store, described the damage done to the building as "horrific".

"It looks like they were travelling towards Whakatāne, crossed the road and smashed into the shops.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash in Awakeri. Photo / Supplied

"The clean up crew isn't here yet but I've been able to open my workshop. I don't know how the hell the store will be able to open today, they'll need to get a good builder in. I think they'll need a temporary fix to open today, they'll need to panel the windows and shore up the veranda.

"A lot of locals and people travelling through get their groceries there," he said.

A St John spokesman said one patient was taken to Whakatāne Hospital with moderate injuries.