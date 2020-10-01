A crash is causing morning rush-hour chaos on the Southern Motorway, with traffic backed up for kilometres after lanes were blocked.

Motorists heading into the city are being asked to consider using the alternate State Highway 20 route to avoid the crash scene on the stretch of motorway between Te Irirangi Dr and East Tamaki Rd.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - CRASH -6:05AM

A multi-vehicle crash (now clear) has caused some congestion northbound on the Southern Mwy after the Ti Irirangi Dr on-ramp. Slow down through the area and pass the scene with care until the incident can be fully cleared. ^MF pic.twitter.com/htjJnl1c5d — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 1, 2020

The accident, which happened around 5.45am, has left the right lanes blocked after the Reagan Rd overbridge.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi says motorists should pass the crash scene with care and expect delays.

Police said there were no injuries in the accident.

NZTA said the vehicles involved were now clear of the lanes in which they had caused congestion on the motorway for those heading north.

Traffic is snaking back up to 12 km along the Southern Motorway after the early morning crash. Image / Google Maps

A live traffic map shows motorists at the start of the queue at Conifer Grove, then having to endure 12km of slow traffic before it clears at Papatoetoe.

Parts of the commute are down to a crawl.