A police investigation has been launched after a young Gore woman was found dead in Australia.

Brooke Tuhakaraina was discovered dead in her bed, with blood on her face, in her home in Western Australia on Wednesday morning, according to media reports.

Originally from Gore, the 19-year-old had been living and working in Western Australia for the past year as a wool handler before her death.

Police were called to the residence in Downes Way at about 7am (AWST) on Wednesday, after reports of an "adult female who was unresponsive".

Upon arrival, police confirmed the woman was deceased.

Investigators are now working to establish the cause of her death.

Dongra shearing contractor Mike Henderson told The West Australian Tuhakaraina had only been working for him for a few months before her death.

"She was a wool handler, a nice kid," Henderson said. "She was only 19 and she worked for me for a couple of months."

Neighbours told the publication the workers who live at the home were "coming and going" all the time.

Tuhakaraina's family announced her death on Facebook, saying they are "all devastated at this time".

Tributes for the woman and condolences for her family have been flooding in since the news of her death broke.

"So sorry for your loss. She was blossoming into such a beautiful young lady. So much love to you all," one person wrote on Facebook.

"Rest easy my cuz I'm gonna miss you so much thankyou for all the good memories we had together love you," another said.

One added: "So sorry to hear of this, a bit lost for words actually, worked with her a bit last season she was a character. Sending our love to you guys at this sad time."

- Additional reporting by news.com.au