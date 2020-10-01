A memorial for the country's longest-serving leader, Richard Seddon, has been deemed earthquake-prone.

Signs have been erected at the Seddon Memorial, near the entrance to Wellington's Bolton Street Cemetery, which say "please keep clear, do not linger in the area, earthquake prone memorial".

A detailed seismic assessment has found there is a risk the structure's column could fall during a significant earthquake.

The report rated the building at just 15 per cent of the New Building Standard (NBS), which was lower than expected considering a 2013 evaluation gave it a rating of 70 per cent.

Advertisement



Richard John Seddon became Premier of New Zealand on May 1, 1893, and remained in office for 13 years and one month. He died on June 10, 1906 while returning from a visit to Australia.

Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of national memorials and monuments.

Delivery deputy chief executive Tamsin Evans said the seismic assessment was commissioned as part of a significant restoration project to address several maintenance issues and extend the memorial's lifespan.

"Manatū Taonga has taken steps to ensure public safety by installing signs at the memorial and nearby surroundings, advising the public of the risk and not to linger at the site."

The memorial's design is a reinforced concrete column faced with Coromandel granite, mounted over the tomb on a square concrete base.

The National War Memorial building was closed indefinitely earlier this due to seismic concerns. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Evans said the ministry was working with an engineer and conservation architect to develop a short-term solution to reduce the risk of damage in the area directly around the memorial.

The Seddon family tomb is under the memorial.

It contains the remains of Seddon and his wife Louisa, their daughter Mary Stuart Hay, as well as a memorial to their son Richard John Spotswood Seddon who was killed in France in 1918.

Evans confirmed a long-term seismic solution was also under way through a collaboration with relevant professionals and the Seddon family.

Advertisement

"It is difficult to give a definitive answer regarding the timeframe for this. However, it is a high priority to make this structure safe, and we anticipate the strengthening and restoration project to be completed within the next two or three years."

A Wellington City Council spokesman confirmed they were in the process of issuing an earthquake-prone notice for the structure, which should be attached within the next few weeks.

Seddon is immortalised in bronze on Parliament's grounds. The distinctive statue was erected in 1915 and continues to keep a watchful eye over the Parliamentary precinct.

There's also a statue of Richard John Seddon on Parliament Grounds in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The New Zealand Parliament website described Seddon as a man with a vision and said the longevity of his term was testament to his strong brand of leadership.

"Seddon developed a robust prime ministerial style and became known as 'King Dick' for his strong, populist leadership.

"He maintained tight control over his Cabinet, personally took charge of a large number of portfolios, including that of colonial treasurer from 1896, and thought that heads of Government departments should simply follow his instructions."

Advertisement

He was particularly noted for his promotion of the Old-age Pensions Act 1898, which was the forerunner of New Zealand's state-funded welfare system.

The Seddon Memorial is not the first in Wellington to face seismic issues.

The National War Memorial building was closed indefinitely this year after a new detailed seismic assessment revealed it to be just 15 per cent NBS.

The report identified a risk that in an earthquake one of the bells might fall into the foyer of the Carillon Tower, which is the main entry to the memorial.

The report was delivered just two years after the building's bell frame was strengthened and refurbished.