Hailing from Auckland, Andrew Caie moved to Tauranga when he was nine years old. A trained physiotherapist by trade, Caie is now dipping his toes into the world of politics.

He decided to stand in this election because Tauranga "has real problems".

"We've the fifth most unaffordable housing in the world, we've got high rates of poverty which are really affecting our communities and none of these other parties seem to have real solutions."

Taxing housing is a TOP priority.

Advertisement

"We want to tax housing as we do all other assets, to try and hold the house price growth steady so incomes can catch up," he said. "That should in itself help the poverty situation because the majority of poverty at the moment is being driven by house prices and housing costs."

He also mentioned he's glad TOP party founder Gareth Morgan is no longer involved.

Also standing in the Tauranga electorate:

• Paul Hignett for New Conservatives

• Tracy Livingstone for the Outdoors Party