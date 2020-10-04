The Hastings Samoan Parish of the Methodist Church of New Zealand has been allocated $124,000 of Government funding towards a new community hall.

Their church, on the corner of Hastings and Heretaunga Sts, is one of 27 Pasifika churches around the country to have been granted money for renovations and improvements out of the Provincial Growth Fund as part of Government's Covid response and recovery plan.

The Napier Samoan Assembly of God community's Kings House Church also received funding for renovations and improvement. Photo / Paul Taylor

Parish district superintendent Reverend Iakopo Fa'afuata said most of the money will go towards replacing their "very run-down" hall.

"The old hall has got asbestos, and it's over $100,000 to demolish with special people removing the asbestos.

"We have quite a number of groups that have used the hall in past years at a very low cost."

Fa'afuata said the project will create 44 jobs, crucial labour work in a community that has seen many people lose their jobs through Covid.

"There are quite a number of families that are finding it hard to make ends meet," he said.

The funding will also go towards repainting the church ceiling.

As part of the announcement for the nationwide funding, Pacific Peoples Minister Aupito William Sio said Pasifika churches were key to helping provide support, confidence, strength and resilience for Pacific communities in need through Covid-19.

"Pacific peoples in the regions value their churches and the significant role they play in their local communities," he said.

However, the funding announcement was described by New Zealand Taxpayers' Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke as the Government exploiting taxpayer money for the sake of its re-election campaign.

"This kind of hyper-targeted spending can only be read as vote-buying," he said."

The Napier & Hastings Samoan Assembly of God Community is the other Hawke's Bay applicant to benefit from the funding, receiving $402,373 for projects at King's House Church Napier and the Hastings Samoan Assembly of God Community Trust.