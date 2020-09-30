A crash on a busy intersection in South Auckland is causing some delays early this morning.

Emergency services were called to a collision on the corner of Manukau Station Rd and Lambie Drive just before 8.30am.

St John said four people suffered minor injuries in what Fire and Emergency NZ described as a "fender-bender".

LAMBIE DR, MANUKAU - CRASH - 8:30AM

There was a possibility one of the four may be taken to hospital, a St John spokeswoman said.

Motorists in the area are, however, being told to expect some delays.

The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued an alert via its social media channels to let locals know the crash was blocking south-bound lanes for through-traffic on Lambie Drive.

"Take extra care and allow extra time for diversions through this area until the crash scene is cleared."