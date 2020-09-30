A crash on a busy intersection in South Auckland is causing some delays early this morning.
Emergency services were called to a collision on the corner of Manukau Station Rd and Lambie Drive just before 8.30am.
St John said four people suffered minor injuries in what Fire and Emergency NZ described as a "fender-bender".
There was a possibility one of the four may be taken to hospital, a St John spokeswoman said.
Motorists in the area are, however, being told to expect some delays.
Read More
- Auckland traffic: Southern Motorway crash at Khyber Pass offramp, lanes now open - NZ Herald
- Serious crash on Auckland's Southern motorway: Multiple northbound lanes closed - NZ Herald
- Live: Auckland traffic congestion easing after crashes, but delays heading south - NZ Herald
- Crash on Auckland's northwestern motorway near Te Atatū causing delays - NZ Herald
The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued an alert via its social media channels to let locals know the crash was blocking south-bound lanes for through-traffic on Lambie Drive.
"Take extra care and allow extra time for diversions through this area until the crash scene is cleared."