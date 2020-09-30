Teams searching for missing Marlborough woman Melissa Ewings have found her cellphone and other "items of interest".

The 31-year-old, hasn't been seen for 10 days despite an extensive police search operation and mounting fears for her safety by concerned family members.

Her family say it's out of character for the keen adventurer not to keep in touch with family.

Ewings lived alone in a rented house at Clarence, 60km north of Kaikōura.

She was last seen just before dusk on Sunday, September 20, and failed to show up at work at a beekeeping business just 400m from her house the following morning.

Ewings had previously lived at accommodation at the beekeeping operation – mainly used by seasonal workers and which includes a caravan - but had moved to her own place about a month ago.

On the day she was last seen, she visited neighbours at around midday.

They told the Herald she appeared "good as gold" and "happy" during the half-hour visit.

An official missing persons search was launched last Monday.

Ewings' house was reportedly found locked, with her car left behind along with her wallet and bank cards. None of her personal belongings were missing.

Her phone was missing though.

The phone has now been found.

Senior Sergeant Peter Payne confirmed this afternoon that Ewings' cellphone was found - along with other items of interest.

The phone was now being analysed.

Police search teams have gone through all of the local properties and spoken to the residents, the Herald understands, along with Search and Rescue teams scouring the nearby Clarence River which has been swollen and muddy since her disappearance. Coastline checks have also been done, while helicopters have been looking from the skies.

They have searched daily over an extensive area around Clarence and the Clarence River.

Anyone with information about Ewings should call police on the non emergency number 105, quoting file number 200922/5064.