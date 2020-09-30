Police are bolstering its investigation team and adding psychological support, as more than 70 people come forward since an inquiry into alleged historical abuse at Dilworth School was launched.

Seven former Dilworth teaching staff were charged earlier this month with a number of serious offences, many of the sexual, against 18 victims. The charges relate to offending between the 1970s and late 2000s.

Today the head of the inquiry, code named Operation Beverly, Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said police had fielded a significant volume of phone calls and emails since the arrests.

"The Operation Beverly team have received well over 70 phone calls from members of the public," said Baber.

"We are continuing to assess any information provided and investigators are currently making a number of enquiries into the additional information received to date."

Baber said police had increased the number of staff working on the investigation.

It included bringing on board a counsellor as part of the wider investigation team.

"Having an experienced counsellor available will allow them to work with victims through the process as this matter continues. As is standard, access or advice on a number of other services is made available for victims of crime.

"We are in an important part of the investigation and our enquiries must be carried out thoroughly," he said.

Baber said police are limited in commenting further around the nature of that information received as the investigation was still active.

No further arrests have been made or charges laid at this stage.

"Police recognise there is a continued public in interest in this investigation and we continue to acknowledge the courage of those who have contacted us," says Detective Senior Sergeant Baber.

"We are continue to encourage anyone with information or that may wish to discuss matters with Police to come forward."

The seven men, who have name suppression, will reappear in court early next week.

The Operation Beverly team can be reached by calling (09) 302 6624 or by emailing Operation.Beverly@police.govt.nz.

The accused

• A 72-year-old man faces one charge of doing an indecent act and three counts of indecent assault.

• A 73-year-old man faces numerous charges relating to sexual violation, indecent assault, sexual exploitation and supplying class A, B and C drugs.

• A 68-year-old man faces a charge of indecent assault and inducing an indecent act.

• A 69-year-old man faces one charge of indecent assault.

• A 72-year-old man faces four charges relating to indecent assault.

• A 78-year-old man faces three counts of indecent assault.

• A 60-year-old man faces one charge of indecent assault.

Editor's note

It has been a shock for New Zealanders to learn that several former staff at Auckland's Dilworth School have been charged with sex and drug offences against boys over more than three decades. We want you, our readers, to know that the Herald will follow this story wherever it leads. We have a team of journalists prepared to investigate and we want to hear from you. If you have any information please contact us at yourstory@nzme.co.nz Murray Kirkness

NZ Herald Editor

Where to get help

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334. (Available 24/7)

• Male Survivors Aotearoa offers a range of confidential support at centres across New Zealand - find your closest one here.

• Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata: 0800 94 22 94 (available 11am - 8pm)

• Alternatively contact your local police station

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.