A young man has been accused of trying to procure a suicide – allegations he denied today as his suppression orders lapsed.

Bailey Wilson, 20, appeared briefly in the Auckland District Court this afternoon where Judge Field confirmed suppression orders on the case expired today.

Represented by defence lawyer Maxine Pitch, not guilty pleas were entered on the charges.

A charging document viewed by the Herald alleges Wilson attempted to guilt a person, who cannot be named by law, into suicide.

He is further accused of stealing that person's phone, accessing it dishonestly and distributing indecent material to the public.

Wilson, who was supported by family in court, was remanded on bail to appear again in early November.

WHERE TO GET HELP

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111