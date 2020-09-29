A helicopter is on the scene as a team works to rescue a person who has fallen off a rock face in Omanawa.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to Omanawa Rd near the intersection of Bonnieglen Rd at 1.40pm.

The incident happened near Omanawa Falls but she said it was unclear if the person was walking the track to the waterfall.

Omanawa Falls is a popular spot with locals and travelers, which the Tauranga City Council has closed to the public.

Search and Rescue, park rangers and ambulance are on the scene, and a helicopter.

Search and Rescue near Omanawa Falls. Photo / Supplied

She said it was unclear whether the person who had fallen was injured.

A St John media spokesman said they had been notified but were not at the scene.

A woman who lives in the area, Sarah Levers, said she saw the helicopter within the last 10 minutes, but had heard nothing until that point.

The helicopter is in her neighbor's paddock and she could see two fire trucks and a white van.

Last month, Coroner Michael Robb ruled members of the public should stay away from Omanawa Falls for their own safety - at least for now.

His comments came following the release of his finding into the death of an international student Kishore Kumar Arvindan who drowned at the falls in 2018.