A disabled parking spot next to steps leading up to a ramp has left visitors confused as to how it could be helpful for those with disabilities.

A photo of the spot was shared on Reddit, with users questioning how someone in a wheelchair could make their way up or down the ramp.

"Manukau Dennys has the spirit, but they a little confused," Cam posted as a caption to the image, after he visited the restaurant with his girlfriend Nia.

But the manager of the branch told the Herald that the park was just one of its disabled parking spots and that the other two had a ramp nearby, making the building fully accessible for wheelchair users.

Cam told the Herald he thought the location of the disabled parking spot was "hilariously stupid".

"There's another ramp on the other side of the building that doesn't have a step and has more disabled spots, so they are accessible there, but it was still pretty dumb to put disabled spots next to this ramp with the stairs," he said.

"If someone uses a wheelchair and parked here they'd have to go right around the building, defeating the purpose of a disabled spot," the Reddit user added.

Cam says this is not the only time he's come across this kind of issue.

"I've dated a woman in the past who uses a wheelchair and I've found this kind of thing is very common, if the business is accessible at all," he said.

"Many aren't, I found out, and if they are, plenty are still massively inconvenient with the need for them to manually put out a ramp. Everyone stares and it takes the dignity away from the wheelchair user, in my opinion."

Reddit users agreed with the poster that, while the intention was good, the execution had been less than flawless and the disabled parking spot should not have been put next to a ramp with steps to access it.

"Heart in right place. Car park in wrong place," one person commented.

"Skateboarders access. No outside rail needed. If you a&&e up and break something, your new car park is right there," someone else joked.

"It's crazy how you are oblivious to those things until someone in a wheelchair has to point it out. Maybe every MP should have to be shadowed by a wheelchair user for a week while they're campaigning, and see how often they get left outside," another Reddit user suggested.