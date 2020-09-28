"It's a theatre that's loved by many Aucklanders," says retired principal heritage adviser to Auckland Council George Farrant of the St James Theatre on Auckland's Queen St.

"Heritage Festival presentations (are) often booked out by people who came here as youth – to gigs, to rock concerts, and perhaps more than the actual theatrical performances."

The doors to the St James Theatre are being opened as part of the Auckland Council Heritage Festival – a series of tours, talks workshops, exhibitions and more with more than 100 events on the programme. The St James tour will be livestreamed under level 2: level 1 would have seen fans going along in person.

Restoration was under way until funding dried up. Photo / Alex Burton

The theatre was meant to be mid-way through a full restoration as part of a multi-storey apartment development until bank finance was withdrawn.

"The project had actually got going." said Farrant. "It will start again sooner or later – I'm 100 per cent confident this theatre will be restored. When? I'm not keen to put a date on it."

George Farrant's love for this grand old lady is matched by his knowledge. Photo / Alex Burton

Farrant's love for the theatre runs as deep as his knowledge and his telling of the story of this grand old lady is entertaining with a few twists and turns along the way:

"Its creation was the product of an accidental fire otherwise it might not have been here," is one.

"It was designed and built by Kiwi architect Henry Eli White who started out as a waterworks engineer (and) finished up designing between 30 and 50 theatres globally" goes another.

The foyer of the St James Theatre. Photo / Alex Burton

The St James, along with the Civic Theatre across the road are a special part of Auckland's heritage, maintains Farrant.

"We're very lucky in having both those theatres tangibly intact. They both had degradations that could be described as largely cosmetic. A death by a thousand cuts, little things that have happened over the years," he said.

"This and the Civic are magic because they have a conjunction being across the street from each other. The fact they were built a year apart in very different styles – it is a magic that adds immensely to this area of town as a theatre centre as an entertainment precinct."



