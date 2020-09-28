An Auckland physiotherapist who used forged documents to access $1.5 million has been stripped of his registration for nine months, RNZ reports.

Care Physio Limited director Yan Shi has appeared before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal and been censured, in a decision published today.

He applied for three home loans in 2013 and 2015, using documents that falsified the amount of money he and Care Physio earned.

One application was declined by SBS, while two were accepted by HSBC, allowing him to access the advanced funds.

Advertisement

After appearing before the High Court, pleading guilty to three charges of forgery and three of dishonestly using documents, and serving a sentence of 11 months home detention, he was brought before the tribunal by the Physiotherapy Board's Professional Conduct Committee.

The committee sought for his registration to be cancelled, noting his actions were "deliberate", "premeditated", and a significant departure from standards reasonably expected.

However, the tribunal determined that cancellation was out of proportion to the totality of circumstances.

"The purpose of any suspension would, when combined with conditions ordered, allow time for Mr Shi to reflect on his professional obligations ... as to the need for honesty and integrity in all aspects of his life," it said.

If Shi wants to resume practising, he will need to pay for a supervisor for 18 months, and prove to the Physiotherapy Board that he has competence in law and ethics.