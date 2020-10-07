Local focus asked Palmerston North candidates what their single biggest issue is for Palmerston North.

For Labour Party candidate Tangi Utikere it's making it through the Covid-19 situation.

"The Labour Party has always said the strongest economic response for us is a strong public health response," said Utikere. "It's about people being in employment."

William Wood for National believes building a ring-road would help Palmerston North the most. Wood is concerned that increased heavy traffic through the city will cause more congestion and be unsafe.

Advertisement

"We are building a brand new freight hub over the next few years but the government has deemed the ring-road a non-essential project," he said.

Meanwhile, Green candidate Teanau Tuiono reckons housing is the big issue.

"Homes for all and keeping people out of poverty," he said.

"If you have those foundations you can build on top of, you can build the economy from there."

Also standing in the Palmerston North electorate:

• Darroch Ball for NZ First

• David Poppelwell for the New Conservatives

• Jack Phillips for ACT

Advertisement