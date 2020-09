A short shape earthquake has shaken the Central North Island.

The 5.1 quake was centred in Taumarunui with many people now having to be evacuated from Mt Ruapehu and the Chateau at Whakapapa.

The quake could be felt all around the Central North Island including New Plymouth, Raglan, Hamilton and Ruapehu district.

People visiting the Chateau at Whakapapa are also being evacuated.

