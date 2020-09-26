A car caught fire and two people were injured after a multi-car crash outside a Northland school tonight.

Just after 9pm tonight, emergency services were called to a three car crash on Ngunguru Road in the settlement of Glenbervie just outside Whangarei.

Two of the occupants were injured: one seriously, the other moderately.

One of the cars caught fire following the crash, but that has since been put out.

The site of the accident is just outside Glenbervie School.

Police, Fire and Emergency and St John attended the crash.