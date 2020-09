A microlight aircraft failed to take off near Hastings this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the plane had engine trouble and drove off the runway while taking off. There were no injuries, she said.

Ambulance staff and Fire and Emergency NZ were advised about the incident, but were stood down.

FENZ central comms shift manager Murray Dunbar confirmed there were no injuries.

Fire crews were called to the incident at 1.38pm, Dunbar said.