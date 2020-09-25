A 33-year-old West Auckland man is on a mission to keep ducks and ducklings safe this spring.

Daniel Sidney Lupton has been putting up his own handmade signs, warning cars about spots where ducks cross the road.

Lupton, who lives in Kelston, says he's witnessed too many ducks getting hurt - or worse - while crossing the busy roads of the suburb.

Just a few days ago, he saw a mother duck and her ducklings trying to cross a road when disaster struck.

"Sadly two ducklings got run over and I saw how stressed mum was. It was heartbreaking," he posted in the local community group on Facebook earlier this week.

According to the man, it "took her over an hour to get the courage to cross".

"My anxiety was gonna kill me. I needed to do something about it ASAP. Now you will see on your way home signs to "slow down for ducklings". It's already working. People aren't angry any more, they now expect them instead of getting frustrated. May all your babies live a good life," he added in the post.

Lupton says he often spots ducks crossing the road as he has a pond which the ducks love to visit.

"They leave every morning 7am from the back of the houses opposite me. Head home in the evening back across," he told the Herald.

Daniel Lupton decided to make his own signs to warn drivers about the ducklings. Photo / Supplied

Since the incident, he has not seen the same mother duck again. Other mother ducks are still determined to cross, no matter the traffic.

"The other mum is determined to cross and had one duckling run over causing a traffic jam up all the way up the street," he said.

"I had to run outside and help her cross as she wouldn't move due to her duckling."

Lupton says he made the signs because he "felt people beeped and assumed the ducks shouldn't be there".

"Ducks fly from park to park. Sadly mums and their babies have to walk. I did it because I have rescued and released over 50 hedgehogs and raised two ducklings," he explained.

Lupton has recently lost his job as a plumber and says saving the ducklings has given him something to do with his newfound free time.

He has asked the community for help making new signs warning drivers about duck crossings - and has also asked people in the community to reach out and let him know whether any ducks cross on their street, so he can arrange to have a sign put up for them.

In the local Facebook group, people have suggested several roads that could do with a sign to save the ducklings and many applauded Lupton for his compassionate initiative.

"Thank you beautiful duck man! The world needs more souls like you," one person commented, before suggesting a street that needs a sign.

"Hello Mr Duck man love your job, god bless you for what you're doing. l had to take ducklings to vet with broken leg," another Facebook user said.

Lupton says he's let Auckland Council and Auckland Transport know about the danger to the ducklings in the area so more can be done to protect them.

Lupton is going to supply Auckland Transport with a list of streets that need signs. Photo / Supplied

"I rung the council and told them what I've done and the problem that can cause an accident and hurt someone and kill ducklings," he said. Lupton says he has been asked by Auckland Transport to collate in an email all the streets that should have "ducklings crossing" signs and he's looking forward to seeing some official signs go up alongside his homemade ones.

"I'm a willing to make temporary signs like mine for the time being," he said in a post in the local group, adding he needs some help to cover the costs of the materials.

"Just need help on money to buy the corrugated plastic and jumbo cable ties. I have everything else. Happy to hang them too. Let's balance the fairness between humans and nature," he added.

Lupton told the Herald a lot of neighbours want to help him put up more signs.

"I spent over $60 on my first signs as I wanted to sort that day but the other signs I have made cheap my looking for cost effective supplies," he said, hoping the Auckland Transport signs go up soon.

He says the issue isn't just restricted to Kelston but affects several West Auckland suburbs with parks, including Glen Eden, New Lynn and Titirangi.

For now, he says his signs are helping.

"It's helped a lot. People are alert and expect them, so they make the correct decision. This road is crazy, it's hard to cross even for me. This problem is everywhere. As we upsize, nature falls to second best. I want to help make up that balance."

"I wanted to bring the empathy out of people's busy lives just for 20 seconds in their day."