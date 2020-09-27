It's not that long since New Zealand puffed out its collective chest in pride at reaching the five million milestone.

Even as it seems a population summit has been conquered, it still only confirms Aotearoa as a small country in global terms.

Our population is slightly less than those of Scotland, Norway, Finland and Denmark, and just ahead of the Irish republic. Scotland, Denmark and Ireland are much smaller geographically than New Zealand.

Is five million really a big enough population to provide the economic engine to cope with a rapidly changing world considering we have room for more?

It is a long-term debate considering our borders are closed to normal immigration and the Covid-19 pandemic has created economic hardship and job losses.

But the country has challenges that a somewhat bigger population - and deeper economy - would help with. It could enable us to create jobs, diversify more from agriculture and tourism, boost our tech expertise, and fund better services and infrastructure. The country also needs working-age immigrants to balance an aging population.

We are developing in an uneven way, new figures from Statistics New Zealand show, which will create future pressures on top of existing ones.

The northern part of the country, from the Waikato upwards, is the main area for population growth and contains 54 per cent of New Zealanders. Bay of Plenty, Northland, Auckland and Waikato made up 60 per cent of the country's population growth - gaining 321,400 people - between 2013 and 2019.

The five million milestone is believed to have been reached a year ago, with the overall population now 5,084,300 .

Auckland is the biggest population magnet - being home to a third of Kiwis. But as the harbour bridge accidents highlighted, its infrastructure needs improvement and investment.

The city's high house prices are no doubt contributing to a population flow into neighbouring areas as people cash up, seeing better value for less outlay in smaller towns, or try to find affordable first homes within a reasonable driving distance.

The roading upgrades between Auckland and Hamilton will encourage further population spread along the route as will moves to more remote working.

Commuters at Waterloo Station, in London, after Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions to combat the rise in coronavirus cases in England. Photo / AP

Our ranks have been swelled this year by returning Kiwis, recognising a calm home harbour in a global storm. Their skills and ideas can be tapped for the nation's benefit.

Although opportunities overseas in countries with bigger populations will always remain a lure for many expats, this year has shown life in a different light.

The type of leadership a country has, the values of its society, and the way its citizens are treated matter hugely in a crisis.

New Zealand has handled the coronavirus challenge far better than many larger, wealthier and more powerful states. Major countries overseas are mired in a second wave of infections and restrictions.

As an island nation, we can close our borders in times of virus threats. New Zealand still has a mostly even climate as the world warms. Having a stable government, economy, health and education sectors are drawcards for skilled immigrants.

Before the pandemic, the technology already existed to perform work from anywhere, whether it be a different city, region or country. For companies with an international component, work tasks can be done on one side of the world while the other side is sleeping. The virus has made all that obvious and probably accelerated the trend.

The world is moving into a period where our isolated, long-haul status could be an advantage. Instead of London Calling it's Auckland calling.