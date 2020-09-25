A person has died in an incident near Ngatai Rd, Tauranga.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.

A reporter at the scene said there was a huge police presence near a walkway leading down to the train tracks.

She said a cargo train laden with shipping containers had stopped on the tracks.

Traffic was flowing, though police were stopping people from going down the walkway, she said.

Police at the scene of an incident on Ngatai Rd. Photo / George Novak

Police at the scene were making no comment.

Police ask that motorists continue to avoid the area.

More to come.