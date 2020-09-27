A practice voting exercise at an Auckland high school suggests that Kiwi teenagers may be surprisingly conservative on cannabis, even though they are backing Labour politically.

Five classes at the North Shore's high-decile Westlake Girls' High School have all voted overwhelmingly against legalising cannabis in their practice voting - 82 per cent against in two Year 9 classes, 63 per cent against in a Year 11 class and 59 per cent against in two Year 13 classes.

Yet Labour won the party vote, even in what has been traditionally a safe National seat, with 61 per cent backing Labour in Years 9 and 13 and 53 per cent in Year 13.

The girls also voted overwhelmingly in favour of the End of Life Choice Act with 71 per cent support in Year 9, 96 per cent in Year 11 and 81 per cent in Year 13.

The school is one of 1033 schools where 130,000 students have registered with the Electoral Commission to learn about voting with ballot papers for the actual candidates in their electorates and on the questions in this year's two referendums.

In the Year 9 class at Westlake where the Herald saw voting take place on Friday, it was the final lesson in a social science unit in which the students compared NZ democracy with an authoritarian system used in Nazi Germany.

Westlake Girls' High School student Lauren O'Laughlin (right) voted for the Greens but against legalising cannabis in a practice designed to teach students how elections work. Photo / Alex Burton

At Western Springs College, head of junior social studies Emma Dwyer said Year 9 students compared NZ democracy with current political systems in China, North Korea, Saudi Arabia and Tonga.

Westlake Boys' High School head of social sciences Brad Coetzee said he used the unit in Year 10 and looked at party policies and issues such as whether New Zealand should become a republic.

Advertisement

Westlake head of social sciences Shona McRae directed her students to two websites that tell you which party best matches your political opinions, The Spinoff's policy.nz and Massey University's onthefence.co.nz .

Year 9 Westlake Girls' High School students were directed to two websites that gave them the political parties best aligned with their views. Photo / Alex Burton

In the Year 9 class that led to two votes for The Opportunities Party (TOP) and one for the NZ Outdoors Party, and in Year 13 there were single votes for both TOP and for Vernon Tava's Sustainable NZ Party.

But Year 9 student Izzy Brownlee ignored the websites' recommendation that she should vote for TOP and opted for National. She supported the End of Life Choice Act "because people should be able to determine whether they don't want to live any more", but she opposed legalising cannabis.

"I don't think cannabis is good," she said. "It will mean our generation being addicted, which isn't going to end up well."

One of the websites told fellow Year 9 student Lauren O'Loughlin to vote for the Māori Party, but she chose the Greens - yet she also opposed legalising cannabis.

Year 9 student Lauren O'Laughlin (standing, foreground) checks off her name with Year 13 election clerk Emma Tuckr (right). Photo / Alex Burton

"You could get addicted and then you could get bankrupt and it's not good," she said.

Moira Araullo, also in Year 9, supports Labour but opposes both euthanasia and cannabis.

"I'm the type of person who doesn't like drugs. I'm more of an ethical person," she said.

Advertisement

Referendum results were not provided by the other schools, but Westlake Boys' High students also backed Labour (41 per cent) over National (33 per cent).

Auckland Girls' Grammar School Year 9 student Azahria Jennings-Sio was one of the students who took part in kids' voting. Photo / Supplied

Sarah Dwan, principal of St Mary's College in Ponsonby, said her students backed both Labour on the party vote and Labour's Helen White for the Auckland Central seat, with the Greens' Chloe Swarbrick second and National's Emma Mellow third.

A Horizon poll published on September 2 found that legalising cannabis was supported by 54 per cent of New Zealanders aged 18-24, slightly less than 63 per cent of the 25-24 age group and 59 per cent of the 35-44 age group.

Overall the poll found the public split equally - 49.5 per cent for and 49.5 per cent against.

Pollster David Farrar says the data doesn't back that the thesis that very young people are more conservative on cannabis. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But David Farrar of Curia Market Research said tracking more than 8000 people in weekly polling found that young people supported legalising cannabis by a 20 per cent margin over those against in the age group 18-22 and by a 16 per cent margin in the next five-year bracket, 23-27, while all broad age groups over 30 opposed legalising.

"It doesn't really back that the thesis that very young people are more conservative on it," he said.

Youth 2000 surveys of NZ secondary school students have found that weekly use of marijuana dropped from 6.5 per cent in 2001 to 4.7 per cent in 2007, 3.6 per cent in 2012 and 4.1 per cent in 2019. Binge drinking has almost halved in the same period and cigarette smoking has dropped from 15.1 per cent to 2.6 per cent.

Dr Lara Greaves: "There is no indication from anything I have seen that suggests that Generation Zero are going to be more conservative." Photo / Supplied

University of Auckland political scientist Dr Lara Greaves said the surveys indicated that today's young people were "less keen to take risks", but did not cover politics.

"There is no indication from anything I have seen that suggests that Generation Zero are going to be more conservative," she said.

A psychologist at the university, Dr Danny Osborne, said school students might not yet understand the "social justice" elements of the cannabis issue, with Māori more likely to be convicted of cannabis offences.

"There are serious structural things that are built into this question that might not be fully understood by North Shore 13-year-olds," he said.

Dr Danny Osborne: "There are serious structural things that are built into this question that might not be fully understood by North Shore 13-year-olds." Photo / Supplied

Farrar's data shows that Māori voters support legalisation by a net 21 per cent, and Pasifika voters are split equally for and against. Europeans oppose it by a net 16 per cent and Asians by a net 8 per cent.

The margin against legalisation is widest in the richest three deciles - a net 18 per cent against, compared with a net 12 per cent against in the middle four deciles and a net 8 per cent against in the poorest three deciles.