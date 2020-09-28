Prior to entering Parliament as a Labour List MP in 2017, Kiri Allan was a commercial lawyer and business consultant focusing on forestry, horticulture, apiculture and dairy assets across the East Coast.

Speaking of her first term, she said, "I hope that people will see that I have run and done everything I possibly can to shout from the rooftops about this place that I love".

Allan wants more from this election though.

"Now my aspiration is that we see a big increase in our party vote in this electorate, we return Jacinda Ardern as our Prime Minister and I would really, really love to serve as the electorate candidate for the mighty East Coast," she said.

She also revealed a liking for kina!