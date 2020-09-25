Smash hit musical Jersey Boys is returning to New Zealand next year and will include a Wellington season for the first time.

The Tony Award-winning musical is based on the story of The Four Seasons blue-collar quartet of Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi, whose harmonies on hit songs such as Walk Like a Man and Oh, What a Night helped the group sell 100 million records worldwide.

The stage sensation, produced in New Zealand by the same company behind last year's sold-out Les Miserables season, opens its three-week Auckland season at The Civic on April 17. The show will continue at Wellington's Opera House from May 21 to June 6.

Kiwi audiences will love Jersey Boys, producer Grant Meese, of G & T Productions, says.

"It's such a good story about four friends, their run-ins with The Mob, their heartaches, their triumphs and their music. Jersey Boys has it all."

A waitlist for tickets is at www.JerseyBoys.co.nz