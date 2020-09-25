Long-serving Ruapehu district councillor and community stalwart Ben Goddard QSM has died.

Goddard had lived in Ohakune since he was 8 and had represented the Waimarino-Waiouru ward on the Ruapehu District Council since winning a byelection in 2011.

Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron said the thoughts of council and staff were with Goddard's wife Trish, whānau and friends after his sudden death on Wednesday.

"Ben was a much loved councillor who made a significant contribution to his community through many years of dedicated service," Cameron said.

Advertisement

"He loved the Waimarino and knew the region well having lived in Ohakune most of his life where he built up a successful engineering business Goddard Automotive and raised his family.

"Ben had extensive experience in local government, first as a councillor on the Ohakune Borough Council for 10 years, then serving on the Waimarino District Council before the formation of the Ruapehu District Council."

Goddard was a member of the Ohakune Volunteer Fire Brigade for 33 years and the district fire chief for eight years. His service was recognised in 2009 when he was awarded the Queen's Service Medal for services to the fire service in the Waimarino region.

He was also the driving force in the establishment and fundraising efforts for the Waimarino St John Ambulance Station and Health Shuttle service.

"His tireless work on behalf of his community and the Ruapehu district will be greatly missed," Cameron said.