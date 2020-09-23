A former Auckland teacher has been jailed for three years for sexually abusing boys.

Benjamin Christopher Missi Swann, 57, this year faced a retrial in the High Court at Auckland, on 10 charges of indecent acts on six boys.

The defence had argued that each of the boys lied, but the Crown said their accounts were honest.

By way of majority verdict, the jury found Swann guilty of five charges - relating to four complainants - and was unable to decide on the other charges.

Advertisement

Today at Swann's sentencing, his lawyer Sam Wimsett said, as always, his client was supported in court by his family, in particular today, his sisters and his niece.

"They are a constant support to Mr Swann."

Wimsett also said when confronted with the charges, unable to teach, Swann engaged in new study and worked in construction.

There was a "remarkably positive reference" from an employer who had been fully aware of all of the court proceedings.

Justice Simon Moore said Swann's defence at trial was that the sexual offending described by the complainants never happened.

That position had not changed even when interviewed for a pre-sentence report.

"You steadfastly maintained your innocence; more than once you blamed the victims. You said they lied about you because they had a vendetta."

Justice Moore said that unsurprisingly, the report writer did not believe Swann had taken responsibility.

Advertisement

The judge said the effects on the victims made for "incredibly sad reading".

One says "he is ashamed, lost and lonely even when surrounded by people who love him".

In sentencing, Justice Moore recognised that the defendant had no prior convictions and had prior good character.

But he also said there would be no discount for any kind of co-operation.

"The victims were put through two trials," he said.

Benjamin Swann pictured at his first trial in April 2019. Photo / Jason Oxenham

After handing down the sentence, Justice Moore addressed Swann saying that despite the fact Wimsett ran a vigorous and sustained defence the 57-year-old was still found guilty.

Advertisement

As the presiding trial judge, Justice Moore said he agreed with those guilty verdicts.

"You are a man who has clear talents. You are hardworking."

The personal consequences had been great, he said.

"But the effects on the four boys you touched has also been vast.

"Use your time in jail profitably," he said, encouraging Swann to undertake the programmes available.

"When you are released you will be so a better and safer man."