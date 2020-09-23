Do not leave the house without an umbrella if you are heading out today, as rain - heavy in some areas - is forecast.

Occasional rain will develop in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and the Bay of Plenty this morning and is not expected to ease until overnight.

Despite the rain in Auckland - expected to ease to isolated showers overnight - the temperature will be warm. A high of 19C and overnight low of 13C is forecast.

Northwesterly winds and gusts of up to 13km/h in some parts can also be expected in the City of Sails today.

September has been a pretty dry month across the central and northern North Island.



That changes on Thursday, with some beneficial rainfall for drier than normal soils and a bit for Auckland's dams 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/5tMaIC8faI — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 23, 2020

People in Waikato to the Kapiti Coast - including the central high country - can also expect rain, heavy at times, especially about the ranges. That is expected to ease back from late this afternoon.

It will be a mostly cloudy day in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, where scattered rain is expected this afternoon.

Those in Wellington, Wairarapa and towards Nelson, Marlborough and Canterbury can expect a mainly fine day.

However, showers about the western ranges of Nelson are on the cards.

Anyone in Otago and Southland will be happy to hear there will be fine spells today. But there will be a few showers, weather forecasters say, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

There is also a possibility that conditions can turn thundery in Southland and Clutha.

Further south, Buller and Westland are in for showers too - some heavy - and there is also a chance of thunderstorms in Fiordland and southern Westland.

Those in the Chatham Islands can expect a cloudy with drizzle kind of Thursday.

Heavy rain watch

A heavy rain watch is in place for the eastern ranges of the Bay of Plenty from 1pm through to about 1am tomorrow.

People in the area are being warned of periods of heavy rain in those 12 hours and that rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

There is also a warning for those in Northern Taranaki, Waitomo, Taumarunui, the far west of Taupō and the Tongariro National Park.

Periods of heavy rain are expected until 9pm tonight.

Again, locals are being told that rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

In Fiordland north of Breaksea Sound, there will be periods of heavy rain throughout today and overnight until about 1am.