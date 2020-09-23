COMMENT:

Why would Labour promise to axe the Provincial Growth Fund?

Because it's a waste of money. It's $3 billion that didn't give $3b worth of return. A "jobs machine" that struggled to produce jobs in anywhere near the numbers they promised, a hazy at best record of announcements on projects that may or may not get off the ground, may or may not produce jobs, may or may not be a long-term investment with returns that would justify the theory that if you throw money at stuff it will grow.

Why would Labour abandon their fees-free scheme? Because it didn't work, hundreds of millions on theory that in the real world didn't produce much tangibly by way of results .

So just two examples and yet billions in savings. Those billions were yours. They took your money under the guise of an ideology that they know how to spend it better than you. It is the arrogance of the left, that big government is good government.

Not that we have time, but what do you reckon the literally hundreds of reviews they've initiated over the past three years have cost, and will cost, given some are still going? People on up to $1000 a day sitting around pondering things ... that was your money too.

Which is why what National has done is more than welcome, overdue, and offers a critical alternative in an election campaign that was threatening to send us all to sleep. They, praise the lord, are cutting taxes. Australia last week showed us in cold hard numbers and facts just what an entrepreneurial spirit will give you.

Firstly, they took the rugby championship off us. How? Because we were so riddled with fear and ideology around a blinkered health response that's crippled our economy, and, unlike the Australians, we refused to budge on quarantine. With no worse or better a set of circumstances than ours, they saw the opportunity and grabbed it. Secondly, their GDP for the second quarter shrank 7 per cent; ours shrank 12.2 per cent.

That was about as bad as Italy, a long-known economic basketcase. And it was well over the OECD average, it was a statistical factual acknowledgment that all the spin and bollocks in the world from the Arderns and Robertsons can't hide the reality, eventually the truth outs and it came out at 12.2 per cent. Add that to the 1.6 per cent in the first quarter versus Australia's 0.3 and in totality they have taken us to the cleaners.

Thirdly, their response to the plight they do have, is tax cuts. They back their people, they know that money in the economy is spent. They want to grow their way out of trouble. Which is why National here did the only sensible thing they could do, which was back us. They trust us to do better with our own money than Grant and Jacinda do.

Grant and Jacinda want your money for their pet projects, the projects that have cost us billions and led to little in return. Governments waste money, we don't. Why? Because we earned it, they merely took it. If there is an over-arching sense of despair I have about this country over the past six months or so, it's that we have been brow-beaten into a sort of intellectual submission, we have been barked at and ordered to go home (unlawfully, ironically).

We have been told where to go, where to stand, what's open, what's not. We have been held to ransom by control freaks. They have taken our money and spent it and then realised a chunk of it's down a hole, so cancelled it.

They have spun us an ideology that has borders closed all of next year, an ideology that welfare can solve all issues, and in return we have a crippled economy, debt forever and a promise of more where that came from. I back us, I back the self-employed, the small business, the farmers, the grafters, the entrepreneurs ... that's what makes this country great. Do I spend my money more efficiently, more productively than Jacinda and Grant do? It's not even a contest.