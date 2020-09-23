On this week's podcast

This week we have a timely discussion with former politician, Labour MP and ACT Party founding member Richard Prebble. He shares his thoughts on where the country is at, and what (rightly) concerns him. We address matters financial, social and political, and have a look at the Auckland Council and more.

We include commentary on the leaders' debate, the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the vacancy on the Supreme Court.

And, of course, the mailroom with Mrs Producer.

