National leader Judith Collins has called the Labour leader "a poor wee thing" as she fire shots at her political rival after going head-to-head in their first debate.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters in her hometown of Matamata, Collins said if Jacinda Ardern couldn't handle the heat, she should get out of the kitchen.

The party leaders have been giving their post-match analyses today after the first leaders' debate last night.

Collins called Ardern "a poor wee thing" because in an interview after the TVNZ debate, Ardern said politics "was not a blood sport".

Ardern said today she made those comments because she didn't think that's what voters were looking for.

"Ultimately I went into the debate with an approach that I wanted people to hear our policies and what our plan is and that's what I did."

Some commentators have said Ardern appeared a little lacklustre - the Labour leader rejected this critique.

"I actually felt pretty invigorated out there actually. No, I didn't feel that way at all. But I would say it's one of four," said Ardern.

"I think over the course of the debates, nobody will be left in any question as to our style, the leadership we bring and the ideas we have."

Meanwhile Collins said she'd had feedback from people in her hometown that they liked she "tells it straight" and said she really enjoyed the debate.

But Collins said Ardern made a "massive failure" when they were sparring over the farming sector.

During the debate, Collins said: "I've got young dairy farmers saying to me, 'I'm only a dairy farmer' because they feel they have the weight of the world on them".

While on the campaign trail in Matamata Judith Collins said she ‘really enjoyed’ last night’s debate. Video / Jason Walls

Ardern replied that it "feels to me like a view of the world that has passed".

"When I meet with our dairy sector … they absolutely see the need for us to be competitive in this environment," Ardern said.

"We've got Australian farmers talking about climate change - there's an inevitability here we have to face, but they are the ones talking about sustainability."

Referring to this exchange today, Collins called this a "massive failure" in Ardern's messaging and said New Zealand got to hear "exactly what Jacinda Ardern thinks about farming".

"I think she was very clear, she thinks this is a sunset industry."

Ardern said today that was "absolutely not what I said" instead was saying Collins' was presenting "an old view of farming".

There have also been criticisms today about the lack of questions in the debate about Māori issues.

Ardern said she'd welcome the opportunity to "delve into some of those issues" and believed there'd be "more of a contrast" between the parties' views.

Meanwhile Collins said John Campbell, who was moderating the debate, decided what the questions were.