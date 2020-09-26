Lower the minimum wage to $15

Raising the minimum wage in an economic collapse is fiscal illiteracy — it won't benefit many of the lowest paid because they will lose their jobs. MBIE calculated that in 2018, 6500 jobs would be lost with a raise of 70c.

Raising it to $20 an hour will likely mean more than 20,000 jobs lost. The economically fair thing is to reduce the burden on employers by dropping the minimum wage to $15 — at least for several years to allow employers to take a risk on hiring — especially in tourism and hospitality sectors — once the staff have proven their worth, then they can earn a higher rate.

Andrew Parsons, Orakei



Home ownership

On a rough average, half of all Auckland houses are bought by investors. This is often fuelled by tax policies, quite unique to New Zealand.

A capital gains tax would not affect many investors, who hold the investment properties long-term.

The recent removal of rental loss tax deductions against personal income has had some effect. However, a far greater deterrent for investors, would be the removal of the loan interest tax deduction.

I agree that rental property ownership is a business but is different in so many social ways. Our children will never be able to afford to live in their own house, unless they relocate outside of Auckland.

Patrick Deane, Auckland



Tech firms too powerful

I agree with Vince West that Facebook, Google, Amazon (and YouTube) have far too much power for private commercial enterprises with only their shareholders' profits to worry about (September 20).

My concern extends beyond their greed (tax evasion etc) to their abuse of their influence. They distort news and discussion to a massive degree. Along with most public media, academia and the education sector, these entities are a key part of the stranglehold the extreme left has on information and persuasion.

Gavan O'Farrell, Lower Hutt



Stop live exports

What a compassionate opinion piece in the Herald on Sunday. (Loss of life too much, September 20). Live export is cruel but it makes no sense. This trade needs to stop.

Jenny Moxham, Victoria