Among over 100 items going up for auction to raise funds for Hōhepa Hawke's Bay is a rugby ball signed by legends of the game Richie McCaw and Dan Carter.

The ball, donated by Westpac Bank Napier, can be viewed online like all the other items before the auction goes live on Saturday.

Hōhepa was forced to cancel its Gala Fundraiser dinner on September 5th after its initial postponement from March, both due to Covid restrictions.

Over 200 tickets had been sold for the dinner, but the sponsored auction items are now available to the entire community.

Other sports-themed items up for grabs include a cricket ball signed by Kane Williamson, a basketball signed by Kobe Bryant, a tennis racquet signed by Roger Federer and a football boot signed by Lionel Messi.

The auction will run online from September 26th to October 10th.