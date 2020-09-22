One person has moderate burns to their hands and feet after a caravan caught fire in Hastings on Tuesday night.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Norfolk Cres, in the Hastings suburb if Mayfair, about 8.26pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one person had burns to their hands and feet.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said an ambulance transported one person with moderated injuries to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Firefighters from Hastings attended the blaze.

