Auckland motorists face more lengthy delays after a crash closed northbound lanes on the Southern Motorway this afternoon.

The crash, involving a tanker truck and at least one car trapped under it, took place just after the Khyber Pass offramp.

UPDATE 2:35PM

Two lanes are now OPEN past the crash site near Khyber Pass off-ramp. Continue to expect delays until the crash can be fully cleared. ^MF https://t.co/XvFyOy8Dn0 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 22, 2020

St John ambulance is transporting one patient in a serious condition to Auckland City Hospital.

Police are warning of heavy congestion near the crash site.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager said they freed two people, one from each vehicle, at the scene.

A passing motorist said while one car was trapped underneath the large truck, it appeared two other cars might have been damaged by the median barrier.

"Probably trying to get out of the way," she said.

While traffic was going to be "a nightmare", it appeared those already caught in the congestion were being patient, she said.

"I think they understood it was pretty serious."

Rubberneckers were adding to the delays, she said.

The crash initially blocked three northbound lanes, causing heavy congestion.

Heavy congestion is building behind the crash scene. Photo / Dean Purcell

The crash is exacerbating delays for motorists heading north due to the closure of Auckland Harbour Bridge lanes in both directions.

Long delays are apparent as far back as Greenlane. Image / NZTA

Traffic is now gridlocked back to Greenlane and is inching along at Ellerslie.

Please note this incident will cause additional delays for any traffic heading towards the North Shore via the AHB. Be prepared for delays and allow additional time for your journey. ^MF https://t.co/XvFyOy8Dn0 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 22, 2020

NZTA has advised motorists to pass the scene with care and expect delays.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 1:35PM

A crash is BLOCKING northbound lanes just after the Khyber Pass off-ramp. Emergency services are on-site, please pass the scene with care and expect delays we work to CLEAR the incident as quickly as possible. ^MF pic.twitter.com/X00n80Dlsg — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 22, 2020

Police were notified of the crash on the northbound lanes shortly after 1.30pm today.

"Motorists are advised to expect delays or use an alternative route where possible."