A well-functioning democracy depends not only on parliament but on well-informed citizens willing to vote and participate at various levels.

A recent survey showing how little New Zealanders know about our political system suggests we may indeed be a "democracy in the dark". For stronger civic engagement, Dr Oliver Hartwich of the NZ Initiative says we must improve our knowledge and our children's understanding of politics.

It's been claimed that civics education does not "work", in terms of youth voter turnout.

Clearly this warrants a good look at the nature and aims of civics education taught. It's about politics: government, citizens and the space in between.

If the goal is simply to foster compliance to notions of national governance, almost all that's required is rote memorisation of the structure and functions of government and MMP, and names of current and past prime ministers.

But turning out "good citizens" to tick a few boxes every three years, satisfied with "informed spectatorship" in between, is a limited goal. Does our education system coach students to "fit in" where they can, or genuinely try to prepare them for uncertain futures, constructively criticising and reshaping their environment?

Not every New Zealand high school teaches civics. As suggested by the title of the 2010 textbook, From the Bay of Islands to the Beehive – Government in Aotearoa New Zealand, this approach is primarily historical. After brief definitions of different forms of government, it showcases one prime minister after another and his/her personal background and rise to power.

This approach to civic education, supplemented by outlines of governmental structures, is top-down, prime minister-focused. It outlines the mechanics of government, rather than meanings and impacts of policies. It does not outline core values, goals and policies of different parties - information which enables people to make informed choices in line with their own situations or values - and fails to explain relevant terms in common public use, such as left-wing, right-wing or centrist.

A more engaging approach also looks at global and national economic, social and political contexts; and peoples' movements which triggered shifts in voting patterns, policies and national identity. The nuclear-free New Zealand mass movement was a significant example of this.

A vibrant democracy (or teacher) fosters higher thinking skills and active engagement on a range of political issues impacting various groups in different ways.

Politics involves conciliation between differing interests – economic, environmental, cultural, moral, etc.

Relevant education enables students to explore key conflicts, develop perspective-taking skills on differing viewpoints and understand the contexts in which they are held, as well as how policy and public spending priorities respond.

If a healthy democracy depends on fostering understanding and participation, relevant education also needs to look at basic political concepts (such as authority, representation, power, justice, participation) and what it means to be politically literate. These are enduring concepts.