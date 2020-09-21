Four men who broke into the rural Kawhia home of a man who sold drugs from his family home were warned he was likely to "shoot" anyone who would try to steal from him.

And Orren Scott Williams, 37, is alleged to have done exactly that, and fired eight shots at four men after they "ran for their lives" from the Harbour Rd house in the early hours of June 6, last year.

All of Williams' shots - fired with a military style semi automatic rifle - either hit one of the four victims or the blue Toyota Harrier they were travelling in, and with such impact they blew out the rear windows and travelled not only through the car's metal but also through the seats the victims were sitting in.

Addressing the jury in the High Court at Hamilton this afternoon in her opening submissions, crown prosecutor Rebecca Mann told the jury of six men and six women the defendant's actions proved he intended to cause them harm as all they suffered injuries to their backs, ankles or arms.

Williams has denied a charge of murder of Faalili Moleli Fauatea, 23, and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to Shaun Te Kanawa, Grayson Toilolo and Joe Tumaialu.

Mann told the court the dramatic series of events that unfolded and how the group came to be on Williams' property that night.

A woman, Emma Salvation, will give evidence how she bought a "tinnie" from Williams on the afternoon of June 5. While there she noticed a significant amount - two large black sacks - of cannabis and got back into a car with her friend, Te Kanawa, telling him how lucrative it could be if they managed to steal it.

After planting the idea with Te Kanawa, she then drew them up two sketches of the house showing where the cannabis and gun safe were stored, and which rooms the children were in.

She also gave a warning to Te Kanawa, that if Williams "sees you, he will shoot you".

"A warning," Mann told the jury "that you will appreciate proved most accurate".

However, defence counsel Philip Morgan QC explained in his short opening that his client was not guilty of all charges as he had been acting in self defence.

Mann told the jury that after his chat with Salvation he then rounded up three associates, together with a machete and shotgun, and went to Williams' house, driving up the long, winding driveway. They tried to enter the house, not realising Williams was awake.

In a police interview, Williams said he heard a noise at the front door and opened it to see a man in a balaclava before shutting it again.

He ran and grabbed a taiaha from the lounge and used it to whack them through the front door of his house. The men are accused of entering the house and a scuffle has broken out. He told police he knew what they were there for, Mann said.

The intruders walked down a hallway and Williams struck one of them with the taiaha from behind and the scuffle began.

Williams told police he ended up on the floor with the victim armed with the gun and saw his wife, Taryn, on the ground next to him.

Williams said he could tell that the victim with the gun wasn't going to use it, and only had it to be intimidating.

He got up and struck that victim, grabbed the taiaha and ran to the laundry cupboard, locking it behind him.

A car with bullet holes in the rear window parked outside Hauturu School near Kawhia on June 6, 2019. Photo / Dean Taylor

Mann said he was asked about his wife and he responded that "she was alright" and that she wasn't saying anything.

Inside the laundry cupboard was Williams gun cabinet, which he ripped the door off and grabbed the military-style powered rifle.

The group then fled the house and Mann submitted that as they fled to their car, Williams began firing shots.

Two were fired from the courtyard area outside the garage before he moved to get a better line of sight of the vehicle they were now inside and trying to "retreat" in.

Six more shots were fired at the vehicle, many piercing the vehicle's exterior and hitting the victims or the vehicle itself.

Mann said a forensic pathologist will give evidence that Fauatea died from a fatal shot to the lower back, likely as he was leaning forward running at the time given the bullet's trajectory. He was also shot a second time; a "glancing blow to this shoulder".

Bloodstains were also found by police on the gravel driveway, along with shattered rear windscreen glass and rear side light.

Te Kanawa was shot on the outside of his forearm, Tumaialu on the back of his right ankle and Toilolo was shot in the small of his back as he sat in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

Police at the home of Orren Williams and his wife just on the outskirts of Hauturu, near Kawhia, last year. Photo / Belinda Feek

The group attempted to flee so quickly, Mann said, they reversed at speed into a large tree stump, causing damage to both the stump and their vehicle.

The group then fled before stopping at the closest house nearby, 4km away, in front of Hauturu School.

Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter, were then called and all flown to hospital, however Fauatea died just as he was about to be flown out.

After they left, Williams then called a friend and told him what happened and when asked if he'd called police, said he hadn't. He asked him to look for the group's vehicle. Williams also got in his vehicle and looked for the group.

He was eventually spotted driving past police by Salvation, who told police and pulled him up down the road.

The alleged weapon was found in his back seat.

Mann said none of the victims would be giving evidence as they didn't want to take part in the prosecution. They had all been charged for their part in the incident.

Toilolo's case was the only one currently before the court.

Morgan briefly explained the three issues he wanted the jury to mull over during the trial's expected two-week duration.

"They certainly left and after they had been shot but this case ... of the defendant revenging himself on these men ... is nothing more than Crown counsel's theory."

He told the jury they would need to decide what actually happened and that the group weren't fleeing for their lives. He said they would also have to decide if he was justified in his use of force in the circumstances and whether it was reasonable.