A man has been arrested after shots were fired at Seales Road in Oropi.

Police said in a statement on their website it attended a report of a firearms incident on Mountain Road, Oropi, about 12am today.

On arrival a person was located seriously injured.

The Armed Offenders Squad was deployed as a precaution and Eagle flew from Auckland to assist local staff.

''Shortly before 1am a firearm was discharged again near Seales Road, hitting a civilian vehicle. No one was harmed.''

One person was located at an address in Oropi and after negotiation was arrested at about 3:30am, police said.

A 51-year-old man has been charged with recklessly discharging a firearm and is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on 21 September.

A scene guard remains in place and a scene examination will be carried out today.