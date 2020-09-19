One person has died and two people have been rushed to hospital after a serious crash in Dunedin early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the single-car crash, located on Ravensbourne Rd in Dunedin, at about 3.45am today.

One person died at the scene, police say.

A police spokeswoman said two other people were transported to hospital.

Two patients with moderate injuries were transported to Dunedin Hospital, a St John spokeswoman said.

A Southland DHB spokeswoman told the Herald at 8am this morning the patients were still being treated in the emergency department at Dunedin Hospital but she could not provide an update on their condition at this stage.

"The road remains closed this morning, with diversions in place."

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing, the spokeswoman said.