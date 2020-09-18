A mother-of-five whose husband had an affair with the family's Plunket nurse felt abandoned and unsupported by the charity that was supposed to look after her.

The Kiwi mum, who did not want to be identified to protect her children, is still dealing with the aftermath of being left alone with her five children, after the nurse began an affair with her client's husband and the pair moved in together just before the level 4 lockdown.

Plunket has not apologised to the mum, and the nurse was not disciplined and resigned from her job without any consequence.

A friend of the mum spoke to the Herald about the ordeal, and described how it all came crashing down just before lockdown in March, leaving the mum all alone through the most stressful time of her life.

A couple of weeks before lockdown, the mum, who lives in the Manawatū region, confronted her husband about the affair, after using phone records to confirm her suspicions that he had engaged in a romantic relationship with the Plunket nurse. The man, the father of her five children, left the family home and reportedly moved in with the nurse.

It turned out that, while the mum was telling the Plunket nurse about her marriage issues, the Plunket nurse was allegedly entering a relationship with the woman's husband.

"She confided in this nurse to some degree about what was going on in the marriage. This nurse was communicating with the husband the night of the day the client had been confiding in her," explained a friend, who acted as an advocate for the mum.

The mother says she felt abandoned by Plunket throughout lockdown in March and April. Photo / Getty Images

The mum laid a complaint with Plunket who she believes failed to provide adequate support through the ordeal. During lockdown, she did not receive any offer of support from Plunket and was left alone and heartbroken, looking after her five children on her own.

"The mum was asked if she wanted to be assigned another nurse before lockdown. She wasn't too sure because of trust issues. In May, she confirmed no, she didn't want another Plunket nurse. But that doesn't mean Plunket shouldn't have offered any support," the friend adds.

"A senior manager, a clinical service manager for this location, should have been in regular contact. [The manager] was aware of the issue ... That was their job to check on [the mother]. The senior manager didn't do that because they're friends."

The mum told the Herald she felt Plunket wanted her to "hush". "They asked me not to post anything on social media, not to tell anyone. They wanted me to just get over it. They didn't even tell me the process to file an official complaint," she said.

"They could have got other nurses to ring and ask how I was doing, to see if I needed anything, if I needed food parcels or counselling. There was none of that. It was very cut and dried."

Despite knowing that the mother had been left all alone with five children through seven weeks of lockdown, no one from Plunket got in touch with her.

The friend and advocate says Plunket also failed to keep them up to date about the status of the investigation, which started in May.

"I had to keep following up to try to find out what was going on," the friend says.

"It seemed to be a lot about the employment of the nurse, not about looking after the mum.

"There was no compassion, no one trying to put themselves in this mum's shoes."

In August, Plunket told the mother-of-five the investigation was over, and that the nurse had resigned.

"It was pathetic that they didn't even send me an email apologising, was just 'done and dusted, see you later'. They wanted to sweep it under the rug," the mum says.

"Why is it acceptable for an organisation that champions families and mums to act like this?"

The mum's advocate says the nurse "breached her duty of care" but seems to have been able to resign from her job and walk away from any consequences.

"The whole thing stinks right up to the manager of the Plunket location here, who is Facebook friends with the nurse," the mum's friend says.

'Tough for the mum and tough for the kids'

Ever since sharing the story in a New Zealand-based parenting group on Facebook, the mum's friend says she has heard numerous stories of other mums who have felt let down by Plunket and the level of support offered by the institution.

After lockdown ended, the mum moved on to another organisation which has been providing care for her and her children. "They immediately picked up the pieces and rolled out counselling," her friend says.

"It's been really tough. Tough for the mum and tough for the kids."

Despite the investigation, the nurse resigned from Plunket and kept her nursing licence.

Contacted by the Herald, Plunket says it received an official complaint on April 30, after being first alerted to the issue by the mother in late March.

"We were first alerted to the issue by the mum in late March, when requests for information on our complaints process and for a new Plunket nurse was made," said Linda Biddle, Plunket's deputy chief executive operations.

"A new nurse was assigned who contacted the mum to offer support and provide information on other external support services available.

"The mum and child were not due for any of the Well Child programme contacts during lockdown, however Plunket remained in contact with our customers through social media and email, and PlunketLine remained available for 24/7 support throughout lockdown.

"An official complaint was received on April 30, and an investigation meeting held with the mum and her advocate on May 8. At that time we offered for a nurse to visit the mum to provide further support, but this offer was declined and we were advised she did not want any further parenting support contact from Plunket," Biddle added.

According to Biddle, "the nurse resigned from Plunket before the investigation could be completed, concluding employment matters between Plunket and the former nurse".

According to the mother, Plunket finished the investigation on July 10 and the nurse resigned in August.

The mum is still shocked that the nurse managed to resign almost four weeks after Plunket said it finished the investigation into her conduct, seemingly without consequences.

"They sent me an email saying the investigation has finished. Then four weeks later she slips through the cracks, resigns and keeps her licence," the mum's advocate says. "The mother just got a thank you very much and all the best."

The mother says she has since heard many stories of mums who felt unsupported by Plunket. Photo / Getty Images

When asked to clarify the discrepancy in dates given by the mother's advocate about the end of the investigation and the nurse's resignation, Plunket declined to make any further clarification.

According to the mum, the nurse has tried to make contact despite having been told not to.

Complaints have been filed with the Health and Disability Commission and the Nursing Council.

'Not serious enough'

The complaint filed with the Nursing Council was not upheld because the council did not consider the nurse's actions met the threshold for putting restrictions on her licence.

"Splitting up a marriage with five children, leading the mother to have to resign from her job, leaving her without support… and they say that's not serious enough," the advocate says. "That's a really low threshold for who can keep their job while being investigated."

The Nursing Council said it cannot comment on individual cases. The senior legal adviser for the Nursing Council, Clare Prendergast, said that "the threshold required is that there be a risk of serious harm to the public before interim orders under section 69 would be justified".

The nurse has now received two letters from lawyers warning her not to contact the mother.

A Health and Disability Commission complaint, lodged in May, is still under investigation.

The mother is yet to receive any formal updates on the status of the investigation and was told the nurse's lawyer is working on a response to the allegations.

"Things are dragging on, the nurse is having all the time in the world to respond. The mum is still suffering the consequences."

The mother-of-five, who has since begun rebuilding her life, says she wants other parents who have issues with Plunket to know they have the right to file a complaint - and it has to be put in writing. "We had to search and search for their complaints process, it's not clear at all.

"I also want other mothers to know Plunket is not their only option, there are wonderful organisations out there who can help you and your family."