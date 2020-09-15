A man accused of shooting at police during a vehicle pursuit in Manurewa has been charged.

It comes more than five weeks after the incident on Friday August 7.

Superintendent Jill Rogers, Counties Manukau District Commander, said a 34-year-old man would appear at the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

He has been charged with using a firearm against law enforcement officers, failing to stop, dangerous driving and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Advertisement

Rogers said this afternoon detectives from Counties Manukau CIB carried out a search warrant at a Papakura address and arrested a man.

"Police also located a pistol and ammunition during the search, along with a quantity of cannabis."

She said this was a frightening incident for the staff who were involved.

"Fortunately none of our staff where physically harmed in this incident but the lasting impact for these officers cannot be underestimated and we are ensuring they are provided with ongoing support," Rogers said.

"I want to acknowledge the staff who have been investigating this matter for their dedicated efforts to locate this dangerous offender who is allegedly responsible, and hold him to account."