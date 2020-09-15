A large convoy has congregated in Auckland for the tangihanga of a gang member, despite alert level 2 restrictions that prohibit more than 50 people attending.

A raucous sendoff for the deceased involving well over 100 people - contrary to current gathering limits - was captured in a video shared on Facebook Live.

In the video published yesterday dozens of people spilled on to the road to escort the arriving hearse, touching the car and clasping the hands of the passengers seated inside.

Hordes of people packed in even closer still as the casket is carried onto a private address.

An awaiting group performed a haka to meet those coming on to the property.

The Mongrel Mobster's coffin is brought in to the crowded farewell gathering.

Counties Manukau South are commander Inspector Dave Glossop said police were aware a tangihanga was taking place today for a Mongrel Mob member.

"We have had a small number of calls for service at the Papakura address in the last 24 hours, however no one has been arrested," he said.

"Police staff are in regular contact with people from the address and are continuing to remind them of the alert level 2 restrictions currently in place in Auckland.

"We recognise that the significant number of gang members present at the address will be alarming to members of our community and we encourage anyone who is in a situation where they feel unsafe to contact police immediately on 111."

Police were actively monitoring the situation and continuing to use the educational approach with those at the address, he said.

Cars backed up end to end to as the group gathers in Papakura. Photo / Peter Meecham

Due to Covid-19 prevention efforts, there are currently extra restrictions on social gatherings, funerals and tangihanga in the Auckland region.

Funerals and tangihanga may have up to 50 people and have to meet other conditions set by the Ministry of Health which includes registering.

If a viewing of the deceased person or tūpāpaku is being held in a private place there can be multiple viewings for groups of up to 10 people at any one time, provided each group is in a separate space and does not mix with other groups.